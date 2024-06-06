One Unlikely Kings Target From Each Finals Team
The Sacramento Kings were one win away from punching their ticket to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but their long-awaited postseason success is still brewing. After extending head coach Mike Brown for an extra three years, Sacramento's front office is now on the clock to build a roster that can compete with the best in the league.
This could be Sacramento's most vital offseason of the decade, with many decisions that could alter the team's trajectory. To get to the NBA Finals like the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have done this season, some championship experience might be what the Kings need.
If the Kings look to the 2024 Finals matchup for their next difference-maker, here is one player from each squad that Sacramento needs to target:
Dallas Mavericks - Derrick Jones Jr.
The Mavericks snagged Jones in 2023 free agency on a one-year deal worth just $2 million but surely did not expect he would make such a difference. On their trip to the Finals, Jones has started in all 17 games for Dallas, averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, being one of the most impactful players on the court.
Set to hit free agency for the second consecutive offseason, Jones should expect a significant raise, which the Kings could hypothetically provide. Jones, 27, is a 6-foot-5 wing who has turned from a dunking phenom to a two-way stud on an NBA Finals team. His elite defensive capabilities and a solid offensive game could be the perfect piece in Sacramento's lineup.
Jones is unlikely to leave Dallas in the offseason, but contract negotiations can always go astray. If there is any conflict between Jones and the Mavericks, the Kings should be the first team to jump on the opportunity to steal him.
Boston Celtics - Kristaps Porzingis
The Celtics acquired Porzingis in a three-team trade last summer, getting the former All-Star for a relatively cheap price. The 7-foot-2 big man out of Latvia has proven his worth in his lone season as a Celtic, averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while battling injuries.
There has always been an injury concern with Porzingis, as the star big man has already missed ten playoff games this postseason. Despite the injuries, the Kings should attempt to build a trade package to send to Boston in exchange for Porzingis.
Porzingis has split time between power forward and center throughout his career, and playing him next to Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento's frontcourt would cause serious problems for the opposition. A big man who can rebound, stretch the floor, and play defense is exactly what the Kings need next to Sabonis, but Boston's asking price for him might keep Sacramento away.
The Celtics have already extended Porzingis, owing him $60 million over the next two seasons. After a successful first season under the Porzingis experiment, the Celtics would be silly to ship him away, but an offer from the Kings would not hurt.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!