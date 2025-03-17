One Way-Too-Early Free Agent Target for the Sacramento Kings
While this season is far from over, it never hurts to look ahead to the offseason to think of what moves the Sacramento Kings could make to bolster their roster.
After losing four straight games, the last three of which were in blowout fashion, there isn't much new to write about the Kings. During their recent skid, they've struggled with taking care of the ball and generating assists. They're averaging 15.0 turnovers and 23.8 assists over the four game stretch. Both numbers are worse than Sacramento's season averages of 13.5 and 26.7, respictively.
Malik Monk is filling in admirably, but one of the glaring wholes for this roster is their lack of a true point guard. After trading away both De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin, the Kings were left with Monk, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter to run the point. Like Monk, Ellis and Carter don't feel like natural point guards on the court.
The NBA landscape is always changing, and positions continue to get less and less relevant, but there is a name set to hit the free agent market that could help the Kings immediately, whether it be filling in as a starter or off the bench.
Tyus Jones numbers aren't going to blow anyone away, as he's averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, but he's doing so on 44.8% shooting from the field and a great 42.4% from beyond the arc.
Not only is he a knockdown shooter, but he's also one of the most reliable point guards in the league. With only 1.3 turnovers per contest, he has a 4.57 assist to turnover ratio, good for 4th highest amont the 303 players with at least 40 games played this season.
And that's down form his 7.35 Ast/TO ratio from last year with the Wizards.
And if advanced numbers aren't enough to convince everyone, he just lit the Kings up for 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and no turnovers on a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Bringing in Jones would give them someone who can orchestrate the offense as well as play off of their stars. Time will tell if he would start or come off the bench depending on what other moves were made, but Jones has filled both roles before.
With him being 28 years old, he fits the Kings timeline to a tee. He only made $2.1 million this season with the Phoenix Suns, and although he may go for a little more on the open market after another strong season, he won't likely break the bank.
Whether it's Jones or another point guard, the Kings need to balance their roster, and it's hard to find someone who fits their needs better than Tyus.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!