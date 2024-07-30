Predicting the Kings’ 2024-25 Opening Day Rotation
While the regular season is still three months away, it appears the Sacramento Kings are done making big moves, and are set with their current core of players. General Manager Monte McNair recently told Sactown Sports 1140 "At this point, we are expecting that this is the core group we will go into training camp with.”
Going off the assumption that the Kings are done making significant moves, we get a clear picture of the team that will take the floor on opening night. While some question marks remain regarding backup forward minutes and who starts at shooting guard, the rotation would likely look similar to the team that finished last season, but with some major upgrades.
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox (34 minutes)
Keon Ellis (22 minutes)
DeMar DeRozan (36 minutes)
Keegan Murray (34 minutes)
Domantas Sabonis (32 minutes)
With De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis all locks to be starters, the biggest question regarding the rotation is the starting shooting guard spot. After Keon Ellis became the starter last season when Kevin Huerter got hurt, the Kings catapulted into the top five in defensive rating while Ellis proved to be a perfect compliment to his backcourt mate Fox.
Malik Monk has made no secret of his desire to start, but he has also stated he is willing to do whatever is asked of him to help the team win. Monk has emerged as one of the best sixth men in the NBA, finishing runner-up for the award last season.
The Bench:
Malik Monk (32 minutes)
Trey Lyles (22 minutes)
Kevin Huerter (12 minutes)
Alex Len (8 minutes)
Jordan McLaughlin (8 minutes)
Malik Monk will once again lead the second unit and get big minutes off the bench. Monk would get all the backup shooting guard minutes and some of the backup point guard minutes. Trey Lyles would get all the backup power forward minutes and some minutes as a backup center.
Kevin Huerter, in his new role as a reserve, would get the backup small forward minutes behind DeMar DeRozan. Huerter has played most of his career as a shooting guard, but given his size and difficulty staying in front of smaller, quicker players, he may be better suited to the small forward position in the modern NBA.
McLaughlin and Len would provide quality spot minutes as a true point guard and true center, respectively.
By replacing Huerter and Harrison Barnes in the starting lineup from opening day last season with Ellis and DeRozan this season, the Kings will enter the season improved on both offense and defense and are set up well to improve on their 46 wins from last season.
