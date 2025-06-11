Report: Kings 'Aggressively' Looking to Trade Up in NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings performed a front office overhaul this offseason after former general manager Monte McNair and former head coach Mike Brown parted ways with the organization.
The Kings are prepping for the 2025 NBA draft with no first-round picks due to a conditional trade with the Atlanta Hawks three years ago. That trade landed Kevin Huerter in Sacramento for a 2024 top-14 protected pick that then shifted to a 2025 top-12 protected pick.
According to a new report from NBA draft consultant Rafael Barlowe, the Kings might try to trade up into the first round of this year's draft. When asked who the Kings could target in the bottom of the first round, Barlowe had one name in mind.
"I have heard that the Kings are one of the teams that are going to be aggressively looking to move up," said Barlowe (via Sactown Sports 1140). "I think Michigan State's Jase Richardson could be in that range... At Michigan State, he didn't really play the point, so I think there's some risk there because he is on the smaller side... He was very, very efficient. Sometimes he played the one, sometimes he played the two, sometimes he played the three. You didn't really get a chance to see him as the full-time distributor."
"I've heard some people think that Egor Demin could fall outside of the lottery, 6-foot-9 point guard from BYU. I think he's the best passer in the draft," continued Barlowe.
Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in his freshman season as a Spartan. Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Demin's size translates better to the professional level, making him an ideal point guard candidate.
The Kings have a clear need at point guard after they dealt former All-Star De'Aaron Fox in a deal for Zach LaVine earlier this year. Sacramento has supposedly shown interest in Tyus Jones, a 10-year veteran, but could also opt for a younger face to command the offense.
Sacramento has a long summer ahead, but the NBA draft is slowly approaching. The 42nd overall pick is all the Kings have to work with, but they may deal future capital for a shot at grabbing either Richardson or Demin if they're on the board at the end of the first round.