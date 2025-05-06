Report: Kings Eyeing Songaila for Assistant Coach

Before tonight's game, @chicagobulls star DeMar DeRozan came to the @spurs bench and embraced Gregg Popovich for about 10 seconds.



DeRozan averaged 21.6 ppg over three seasons in San Antonio (2018-21.)



Pop called DeMar "one of my all-time favorites" before the game. pic.twitter.com/akSm7eq4u9