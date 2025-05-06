Report: Former Kings Star Set to Re-Join Coaching Staff
The Sacramento Kings are continuing their offseason overhaul with rumors continuing to swirl around who will join Doug Christie's assistant coaching staff. It's been reported that Mike Woodson is a leading candidate for the lead assistant role, but the Kings will have a multitude of bench positions to fill after letting go of almost all of Mike Brown's staff.
KCRA 3's Season Cunningham confirmed that a popular name in Sacramento is nearing a return to join Christie's staff: Bobby Jackson.
Jackson has been a name brought up in Sacramento since Doug Christie not only because of their ties as former teammates, but also because Jackson was a coach in the Kings system.
Christie and Jackson were teammates for four and a half years during Sacramento's best years, from 2000-01 through part of the 2004-05 season.
Jackson also spent five years as an assistant coach for the Kings and was the head coach of the G-League affiliate Stockton Kings for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Since leaving Sacramento, Jackson has served on Nick Nurse's staff in Philadelphia.
The addition of Jackson to Christie's staff is not only a great move to reunite former teammates, but also a great move from a coaching perspective. Jackson is a proven coach at this point in his career, and has a background in player development, which is one of the recent coaching vacancies that opened up.
Time will tell what role Jackson serves on the staff, but the Kings are quickly putting together a staff that is filled with experience around first-time head coach Christie. After Chrisite finished last season with Mike Brown's assistants, it's important for him to surround himself with people he trusts and can turn to, and it's hard to think of anyone better than Bobby Jackson.