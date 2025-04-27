Rival GM Admits 'Mistake' About New Kings Player
The Sacramento Kings had an eventful 2025 trade deadline, headlined by shipping star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, but another high-level move flew under the radar.
The Kings traded away Colby Jones, Alex Len, and a second-round pick in a three-team trade that brought in Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies.
In 19 games with the Kings, LaRavia averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals in just 19.3 minutes per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range. LaRavia became a huge piece in Sacramento's second unit, and although his future as a King is shaky due to contract limitations, he became a fan favorite.
Of course, many fans would have liked to see more from LaRavia, rather than a likely 19-game rental, but there is still a chance they can bring him back.
After the season, LaRavia talked about his opportunity in Sacramento, saying he was "very happy this was the team I got traded to."
The 23-year-old guard could re-sign in Sacramento, even though he may get offered more from another franchise than the $5.1 million the Kings can offer him. Unfortunately, they are not the only franchise that wants him.
Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman got honest about getting rid of LaRavia, admitting that they made a mistake by declining his team option.
"I think we should’ve picked up Jake LaRavia’s team option. The mistake was there," Kleiman said. "I think Jake could’ve helped us down the stretch."
The Grizzlies certainly could have used LaRavia in their first-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was ultimately a great asset to the Kings. It would be unfortunate if LaRavia has already played his last game in a Kings uniform, although it would not come to much of a surprise considering he will likely be a highly-coveted free agent this summer.