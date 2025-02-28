Rockets Announce Starting Lineup Decision Before Kings Game
The Houston Rockets have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, improving to 37-22 as they sit in fifth place in a competitive Western Conference. On Saturday, the Rockets host the Sacramento Kings, as both teams look to extend their winning streak to three games.
The Rockets have been led by stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, but their supporting cast is the reason they are so successful this season. Guys like Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason are the keys to Houston's success, leading to a huge lineup change from the Rockets.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka announced that standout sophomore guard Amen Thompson will be a full-time starter, while third-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. will be moved to the second unit.
Thompson, 22, is averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, starting 29 of his 56 appearances. The young wing has made a huge difference on both ends of the court, using his elite athleticism to become one of the league's most intriguing rising stars.
Smith Jr. recently returned from a 22-game absence, as Udoka has experimented with him in the starting lineup and with him on the bench. In two games as a return, Smith Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 8.5 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. While it is a small sample size, the 21-year-old forward has been much better with Houston's second unit, prompting the reasonable change.
Saturday's Rockets-Kings matchup will be huge and consequential for playoff positioning, and Sacramento should be much more afraid with a talent like Thompson in the starting group.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!