Rockets Coach Wildly Calls Out Referees After Loss to Kings
The Sacramento Kings beat the second-ranked team in the Western Conference the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The win breaks Sacramento into double digits on the year as the team attempts to bounce back from a shaky start to the 2024-25 season.
During the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was ejected alongside Rockets center Alperen Sengun. Udoka was forced to his exit after confronting the officials on the court after a sequence that involved tough defending from Kings center Domantas Sabonis against Sengun.
Udoka followed the ref around for at least 30 seconds before leaving the court. His early exit sparked a postgame tirade where the coach didn't hold anything back.
Via Sean Cunningham | KTXL: "A look at how Ime Udoka was ejected, along with Alperin Sengun. This chippy game ends with a frustrated Rockets team falling to the Kings tonight as Mike Brown unloads his bench."
The loss forced the Rockets out of the top seed in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Even though it's a new tournament, games do seem more important to players and coaches in the NBA Cup.
To explain his ejection, Udoka criticized the refs directly.
You're calling ticky-tack moving screens, little s--- like that, but you don't want to call the obvious ones right in front of you. That was it. Thought [Sengun] got fouled a few times on that drive and on the layup and they don't want to call it. So I told him to get some f------ glasses and open your eyes.- Ime Udoka, Rockets HC
Sabonis does make some contact on the possession, but it's also basketball. Centers are going to be physical when they protect the rim and it's no surprise Sabonis defended the 6-foot-11 Sengun by using his strength.
Udoka even name-called the official and says that he sees the fouls but still doesn't call them.
Take your sensitivity and emotions out of it and call the game the right way. It’s obvious right in front of you, and John Goble — or whoever it was — sees it, doesn’t call it, and I let him know about it.- Ime Udoka, Rockets HC
Surely, his comments will lead to a fine. Udoka was fined $25,000 a year ago for criticizing officials. It wouldn't be a shock to see a bigger fine this time around.
