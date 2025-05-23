Sacramento Kings Announce NBA Draft Workout With Star Prospect
The Kings had just a 3.8% chance of having a first-round draft pick for 2025, and unsurprisingly, they will not be picking in the first round. Sacramento holds the 42nd overall pick, but there have been signs that the team may consider trading up. The Kings previously met with Jeremiah Fears, who is projected as a top 10 pick, and this week, Sacramento announces another meeting with a likely first-rounder.
Yaxel Lendeborg committed to the Michigan Wolverines in the transfer portal while declaring for the draft. Lendeborg still maintains his college eligibility, but he will have a tough choice to make very soon.
The Ringer currently projects the former University of Alabama at Birmingham forward as the 27th overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets, but it seems that Sacramento is at least interested in seeing him up close.
Yaxel is an older prospect with an unconventional path to the NBA (or Michigan) after going to junior college before transferring to UAB. At Arizona Western, Lendeborg became a really solid forward, averaging over 17 points and 13 rebounds per game and catching the eye of the UAB Blazers last year.
Lendeborg took the JC route partly because of struggles during high school. Due to poor grades, Yaxel didn’t play a full college season until his senior year and didn’t play at all in his sophomore and junior years. Now at 22 years old, Lendeborg has come a long way with his game.
Lendeborg averaged nearly 18 points, over 11 rebounds, and 3.6 stocks per game in Birmingham while showcasing his passing with 4.3 assists as well. During the combine, Lendeborg came in at 6’8.5” with a 7’4” wingspan and performed really well in drills.
There is no promise that Lendeborg is staying in the draft, but his performance and measurements might be enough for him to make the jump. Along with the Kings, the Utah Jazz will be bringing Lendeborg in for a workout, which adds more fire to the thought he may not be playing in Ann Arbor next season.
The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann had this to say about Lendeborg, “Lendeborg started playing high-level organized hoops in just the past six years, and the leap he made from his 2020 junior college tape to his 2025 tape is one of the wilder things I’ve seen in my time watching basketball.”
After watching some tape from his time at Arizona Western and watching him at UAB, I agree that Lendeborg is a completely different player. At Arizona Western, Yaxel used his large frame to be a solid finisher and rebounder, but there were no signs that he would turn into what he is today.
At UAB, Lendeborg developed into a good jump shooter, an excellent defender, and was even comfortable taking threes, where he shot nearly 36%. As good of an interior scorer as Yaxel is, he really shines as a playmaker.
Lendeborg makes quick decisions, on time passes, and can move defenders with his eyes like some of the best passing forwards in the NBA. Lendeborg seems to know exactly where every single player on his team is and creates open shots for his teammates easily when doubled or off of offensive rebounds.
Playing at UAB, Yaxel did not face the same competition Egor Demin, Derik Queen, and Collin Murray-Boyles did, but I think it’s entirely fair to put him right up there with those three in terms of his playmaking skills.
On defense, Lendeborg is similarly excellent and uses his frame to its full capabilities. While he isn’t an incredible athlete (31.5-inch max vert), Yaxel uses his long arms and instincts to excel as a shot blocker. Lendeborg also looked surprisingly comfortable switching onto guards, where he again used his reach to go get the basketball on the way to 1.8 steals per game.
There are some shades of Scottie Barnes in Lendeborg’s game, but he will absolutely need to show more after playing against lesser competition at UAB.
It would be a big risk to use assets to trade up for Lendeborg after two seasons at UAB, but he could be the perfect pairing next to Domantas Sabonis. If Lendeborg is able to keep up the same production against NBA competition, his connective play, defense, interior scoring, and size would be a huge boost to the Kings next year.
I would be a huge fan of the Kings taking a shot here and believe that Lendeborg’s floor is high enough that he will be able to make an impact at the next level.