Sacramento Kings Announce Signing of Russell Westbrook
The Sacramento Kings officially announced the signing of former MVP Russell Westbrook with the season right around the corner. After being rumored all offseason, the two sides finally came to a deal that will bring in Westbrook to presumably back up Dennis Schröder.
Westbrook is coming off another successful season with the Denver Nuggets, where he split time as a starter and leading player off the bench. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 27.9 minutes per game.
He may not be putting up as many triple-doubles as he did during his MVP days, but he is still a very effective NBA player. And more importantly, he brings everything that Scott Perry is looking to build in Sacramento during his first season.
“Russell embodies the identity we’re striving for in Sacramento," Perry said. "His resume speaks for itself and I’m excited to work with someone so accomplished, who is fully committed to competing & winning."
Perry's main goal this season isn't to win a championship, or even to make a playoff run, but to build a culture and identity. That doesn't mean the Kings aren't trying to win games, but the goal is a little different in his first year as general manager.
Westbrook may be entering his age-37 season, but he still has that work ethic and culture that is so important to Perry and Doug Christie. On top of Perry wanting Westbrook, the other veterans on the team were all in on the signing as well, which should make for a happy locker room as the season gets underway.
Even though the Kings have so many guards, they are still short on point guard depth. The minutes during the preseason where Dennis Schröder have been rough. Malik Monk has filled in well as the backup point guard in the past, but Perry seemed intent on bringing in another true point guard this season, which would push Monk back to his natural position at shooting guard.
Perry noted that that is his expectation for Westbrook this season on the court. "We expect him to strengthen our point guard position & provide leadership both on and off the court.”
Westbrook is also one of the fastest players in the league, which is going to be key with Christie wanting the team to push the pace as much as possible. It's hard to ask for someone better to do that than the former MVP.
The roster still doesn't make sense or fit together, but it's fun having two true Hall-of-Famers on the Kings this year in Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. Westbrook isn't soaring for dunks like he used to, but it will be fun to see him mentor the Kings' young players throughout the year.
The Kings have one more preseason game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers before they begin their season on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. There haven't been updates on whether Westbrook will play in the final preseason game, but he seems ready to go for the season after staying in shape all offseason as he waited for the contract with the Kings.