Sacramento Kings GM Gets Honest About Controversial Coaching Change
Just over two weeks ago, the Sacramento Kings fell to 13-18 on the season, and the franchise knew a change needed to be made. The Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, and apparently, it was the right move.
Since firing Brown, the Kings are 6-1 and on an active six-game win streak. While many coaches around the league sounded off on the unfairness of Brown's firing, the Kings have not looked back once as interim head coach Doug Christie changes the landscape of their season.
The Kings are now 19-19 on the season and are back in the playoff picture, making a quick turnaround despite no major roster moves being made.
Kings GM Monte McNair recently broke his silence on the move in an interview with Mark Jones and NBC Sports Bay Area & California.
"I would say first, I want to say how much we appreciate Mike and everything that he did for this organization and breaking the playoff drought," McNair said. "I have the utmost respect for him, and, obviously, a tough decision when that time came. But at the same time, now Doug is the interim head coach and it's our job to continue to support him and get him the support he needs for those players. And for him, he brings what he brings to the table. And he's gotta be himself. And right now I think the guys are really responding to that."
Sacramento has taken the league by storm since firing Brown, beating the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics by a combined 47 points, even with star point guard De'Aaron Fox sidelined.
The Kings' recent dominance can largely be credited to Christie taking charge, as the risky move by McNair seems to be paying off. Still, the effect of an interim head coach could be short-lived, and McNair and the front office should still be looking to make certain roster changes ahead of February's trade deadline.
