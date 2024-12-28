Sacramento Kings Legend Reacts to Mike Brown News
The Sacramento Kings started their 2024-25 campaign with just 13 wins through their first 31 games, a disastrous start after an offseason filled with high expectations. Acquiring DeMar DeRozan, re-signing Malik Monk, and extending Mike Brown all felt like the right moves, but the Kings have completely fallen flat.
After losing five straight games, it was only a matter of time before a major change would be made, but nobody expected it to be this soon. The Kings fired head coach Mike Brown following Friday's practice.
While many were expecting Brown to get fired or the front office to make some type of change, it still caught everybody off guard. The Kings just finished practice and Brown spoke to the media before the news broke, while Sacramento reportedly did not even have the guts to fire Brown in person.
The low move by the organization has set the league ablaze, with many having Brown's back amid the chaos.
Kings legend and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins took to social media to defend Brown, calling out the Sacramento organization.
"Mike ain’t the problem smh," Cousins commented on an Instagram post. "Kannnnnngz type shi…"
Cousins never crossed paths with Brown in Sacramento, but he did not hesitate to share his disgust with the organization over the news. The unanimous 2023 NBA Coach of the Year getting fired was certainly not what anybody expected heading into the year, and is likely not the answer for this Kings squad looking to turn their season around.
