A Look Back — Could One Wing Have Changed Everything for Kings?

The difficult offseason and playoffs continue for the Sacramento Kings. Not only is former Kings star De'Aaron Fox locked in battle with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, but former coach Mike Brown just punched his ticket to the NBA finals as the New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The postseason is generally a sad time for Kings fans, but this year, more than others, it has been especially tough for those around Sacramento. The Western Conference finals may still be up in the air, but it's impossible to ignore the former Kings star and coach having such tremendous success following their respective exits from Sacramento.

When the Kings broke their 16-year playoff drought, it was supposed to be the start of a long run of playoff berths. Instead, it was a one-off and now an anomaly with three straight lottery-bound seasons following the playoff success. But as we wait to see if Brown or Fox is able to bring home an NBA championship this season, let's play a game of what-if and look back at the Kings future if they would have gone all-in with a wing move.

The Move That Never Was

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It was no secret that the Sacramento Kings needed more wing depth to take the next step after falling to the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the first round. They were linked to almost all the star wings on the market, but the two that stood out as the best options for them were OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

Cam Johnson and John Collins were repeatedly linked to the Kings as well, but both Anunoby and Siakam were available from the Toronto Raptors, and while they didn't end up on the Kings, they were both moved. And now for the second straight season, one of the two potential options for Sacramento is on their way to the finals, as Anunoby has been a huge part of the Knicks success.

Theoretically, he, Fox, and Domantas Sabonis could have become the trio to lead the Kings for years to come. The hope was that Keegan Murray would quickly grow into that role, which was why Monte McNair and the front office were so reluctant to move off of him. That, along with their patience and flexibility with their future draft capital, kept the Kings in limbo until they weren't able to keep up as teams lapped them and got better around them.

The Moves That Did Happen

Instead of going out and getting one of the premier wings in Siakam or Anunoby, the Kings ended up with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be active on the trade market, per @ShamsCharania



“They’re going to be involved in every star player. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, maybe Zach LaVine.”



(🎨 @Dame_Carrying ) pic.twitter.com/o53PaGzfR5 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 20, 2023

But unlike pairing Siakam or Anunoby with Fox, LaVine was brought in to replace the electric guard. That's great in theory, but with a roster that was clearly too small and imbalanced, it was never bound to work. The same can even be said for DeRozan. He's one of the best scorers in NBA history, but he's undersized and didn't fit the Kings' needs.

All of this is for naught, and even makes things hurt more for Kings fans as they watch the postseason from afar. But it's an important note for the Kings' future. When the time is right, they can't be afraid to go all in. Even if the move doesn't work, it's better than this sad version of Sacramento's roster. Hopefully, we don't have to wait another 13 years for the Kings to have another chance to make their All-In move.

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