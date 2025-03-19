Sacramento Kings Make Domantas Sabonis Injury Announcement
The Sacramento Kings took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night 132-122 in a much-needed win to break a four-game losing streak. While the Kings got back in the win column, it was not all good news by the end of the night.
Kings star center Domantas Sabonis left Sunday's game after suffering an ankle injury. Now, the Kings have announced the severity of Sabonis' injury.
"Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis completed MRI imaging on his right ankle after exiting the game in the third quarter versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 17. The MRI confirmed Sabonis suffered a moderate ankle sprain. Sabonis will be listed as out and will be re-evaluated in 10 days," the Kings announced.
Sabonis recently returned from a six-game absence due to a hamstring strain and is now set to miss at least the next six games with the ankle sprain.
Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with impressive 59.3/42.5/74.8 shooting splits. The Kings are just 3-6 without Sabonis so far, and while Jonas Valanciunas is a great backup center option, they would likely prefer not to lean on him too much while Sabonis is sidelined.
The Kings have shown they can win without Sabonis, but with a tough stretch coming up, they could be in trouble without him. Thankfully, the Kings have given themselves a slight cushion, making it hard to fall out of the Play-In Tournament, but missing Sabonis will make it virtually impossible to move up in the standings, barring a miracle.
The Kings have their first test following Sabonis' injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
