Sacramento Kings Most Valuable Trade Asset – An Uncomfortable Conversation
With trade season underway, the Sacramento Kings are going to have to get creative if they want to keep up in the daunted Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors brought in Dennis Schröder and other teams in the West are sure to load up on talent as the season progresses.
The Kings have some moveable assets in Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and first-round picks, but they don’t have a big-name asset with their commitment to keeping Keegan Murray in Sacramento. That is unless the Kings consider trading young standout guard and fan favorite; Keon Ellis.
Ellis is averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 46.7% shooting from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc. While those numbers don’t seem like much, he continues to contribute to winning basketball for the Kings.
He leads all Sacramento rotational players with a +9.6 on/off net rating. When he plays, the Kings have a +9.8 net rating, compared to +0.2 when he sits. While Ellis doesn’t light it up on offense, he’s always in the right spot on defense and has a special knack for disrupting opponents on that side of the ball.
Whether it’s poking the ball away as a help defender, providing plus on-ball defense, or getting in the passing lanes, Ellis can put together a defensive highlight package reel on any given night.
Throw in his 42.1% shooting from beyond the arc, and he’s one of the best 3&D players in the league.
So why should the Kings consider moving their undrafted treasure? They desperately need more wing help behind Keegan Murray and have a bevy of guards on the roster, and that’s without first-round draft pick Devin Carter playing a minute yet due to shoulder surgery.
Guards are a clear strength of the roster, and minutes are hard to come by, with Mike Brown stating earlier this season that at times it’s a challenge to find minutes for Ellis.
The other aspect that makes Ellis so valuable not only for the Kings but as a trade asset is his contract. He’s under contract for $2.1 million this season and has a team option for $2.3 million next year, making him one of, if not the best value contracts in the entire NBA.
Keon Ellis is a fan favorite, and for good reason. But if the Kings want to make a big splash in the trade market this season and push themselves into the group of title contenders, they will have to make difficult decisions.
Monte McNair has done just that in the past, trading fan favorite Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis. Fans might rake McNair over the coals if he trades Keon, but with a roster devoid of true top-tier assets, Ellis might be the missing ingredient to bring in the perfect wing to fill out this roster.
