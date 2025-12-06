Several Starters Listed on Kings vs. Heat Injury Report

After losing by 26 points to the Houston Rockets, the Sacramento Kings have extended their losing streak to four games and now head into a cross-conference matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

After two days off, the Kings should have a significant rest advantage over the Heat, who are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back. However, the Kings typically are not able to make the most of those advantages. For Saturday's game, though, the Kings are expected to also have a health advantage over the Heat, so it simply comes down to whether they can do something with it or not.

Kings' injury report vs. Heat

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings' injury report for Saturday's game is nothing new, as they remain without star center Domantas Sabonis with a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. The Kings have also ruled out backup point guard Dennis Schroder due to a right hip flexor strain, as this will be his fifth consecutive missed contest.

The Kings are already performing badly as it is, so as injuries stack on, there is simply not much they can do. Granted, three of Sacramento's five wins this season came while Sabonis was sidelined, but they do not have the depth to have him out for much longer.

Heat release loaded injury report

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Heat are dealing with a few more injuries heading into Saturday's game. Miami has listed star guard Tyler Herro (right big toe contusion) as doubtful, as he is expected to miss his second straight game. Herro missed Miami's first 17 games of the season before returning for their next five, but they are now playing it much more cautiously with him.

The Heat have also listed Pelle Larsson (right hip flexor tightness) and former Kings' top-ten pick Davion Mitchell (right groin tightness) as questionable, while listing Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) as probable.

It would be a huge loss for the Heat if they had to play without Mitchell and Powell on top of Herro, but things are trending up for their starting guards.

The Heat have also given injury designations to Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right groin strain), Nikola Jovic (right hip impingement), and Andrew Wiggins (left hip flexor strain), but have confirmed that they will all be available for Saturday's game. However, the Heat expectedly remain without Terry Rozier.

The Kings and Heat are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Miami on Saturday.

