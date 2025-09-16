Sacramento Kings Ranked Among NBA's Worst Futures
The Sacramento Kings recently got out of NBA purgatory by snapping their 16-year playoff drought in 2023, but suffered a first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors in their first time back in the postseason. Since then, the Kings have started a new drought, missing the playoffs in back-to-back years with no turnaround in sight.
The Kings have made major changes since their 2023 playoff run, parting ways with head coach Mike Brown and star point guard De'Aaron Fox, two of the three most important components of the "Beam Team." The Kings have hung onto Domantas Sabonis, and have since paired him with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but the new-look star trio does not have high expectations.
Kings' dark future
The Kings' last 20 years have already been bad enough, but will things get better in the next three? While some fans could have some optimism that the Kings can turn things around and get back into the playoffs, there is minimal hope for this franchise until bigger changes are made. Of course, getting a new general manager was a good start, but everyone knows that the issues have stemmed from ownership.
ESPN's NBA insiders recently released their "NBA Future Power Rankings," as they give a three-year outlook for every team. Of course, the Kings were near the bottom, ranked 25th out of the 30 teams in the NBA. Here is how the Kings ranked in each category:
- Players: 23 (out of 30)
- Money: 13
- Draft: 16
- Market: 27
- Management: 30
Of course, the management ranking jumps out the most, as they slotted in last place in the NBA for their management group, and it is hard to even argue against that.
"Brown and McNair are gone, All-Star De'Aaron Fox was traded to San Antonio and the Kings are no longer considered a playoff team. The regression in seven spots from last year's rankings is because of a bottom-10 roster and a management group that ranks last," Bobby Marks wrote. "The positive, however, is that Sacramento controls its first in the next seven years and the firsts from San Antonio (2027, if 1-16) and Minnesota (2031, unprotected)."
The Kings are arguably the worse-run NBA franchise over the past decade, and there is no legitimate sign of things getting better. Still, they have the talent on their current roster to make a playoff push, and with future draft capital, there is a sliver of hope for fans moving forward.