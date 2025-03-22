Sacramento Kings Sign Standout Rookie Before Bucks Game
In a move that had felt like a long time coming, the Sacramento Kings have converted two-way big Isaac Jones to a standard two-year contract during which he will make the league minimum. Jones had exhausted his time with Sacramento, as two-way players may only be active for 50 games per season. Jones has averaged 3.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 0.3 BPG in 8 minutes per game with Sacramento.
Jones had clearly played his way out of being a full-time G Leaguer, averaging 20.9 PPG and 10 RPG in his time with the Stockton Kings. These numbers were good enough to earn him a spot in the G League Up Next Game during All-Star Weekend.
This move provides much-needed depth for a frontcourt without their primary option in Domantas Sabonis. Jonas Valanciunas has proven to be a great deadline addition but has also been played off the floor in the last two games. Meanwhile, Jones has made a few brief cameos this month.
Jones also received extended run as the backup big in November and December prior to the Valanciunas trade. Jones represents a nice middle ground between the present options, with slightly more mobility than Valanciunas and better rim protection than the small ball options the Kings have run out during Sabonis’ absence.
Isaac Jones has been one of the best stories in what has been a turbulent Kings season. Jones entered high school at 5-foot-7, and grew enough to make a junior college roster at Wenatchee Valley Community College. He turned that opportunity into a productive couple of years at Idaho and Washington State.
Ultimately, this led to signing with the Kings as a UDFA, where he has taken advantage of the opportunity and received a guaranteed NBA contract. In a league focused on stars and big markets, Jones is a refreshing story of someone who has worked their way up and excelled every step of the way.
