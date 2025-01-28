Sacramento Kings Star Duo Shine in Win Over Nets

Domantas Sabonis tonight

21 Points

22 Rebounds (16 Def | 6 Off)

10 Assists

8-of-10 (80%) FG



Just another absurd stat line from the All-NBA center that will likely be ignored around the league. I'll continue to say it, Sabonis is having the best year of his career. pic.twitter.com/8430VQhXpG