Sacramento Kings Star Duo Shine in Win Over Nets
The Sacramento Kings got back in the win column with a 110-96 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn made it interesting, as they kept the game close through the third quarter, but the Kings pulled away in the fourth and never looked back.
De'Aaron Fox has drawn a lot of attention for his recent struggles. Media and fans point to his hand injuries, but the All-Star point guard reassured everyone that he was just missing his shots.
He got back on track tonight against the Nets, finishing with a game-high 30 points on an efficient 57.9% shooting from the field. Throw in seven assists and no turnovers, and it was easily Fox's best game in the last few weeks.
Fox made two threes early, and when he's hitting from beyond the arc, he's almost impossible to guard. It forces defenders to step up and close the gap on the speedy guard. Fox went to work on all three levels tonight, scoring from deep, in the mid-range, and at the rim.
He's so shifty and has the ability to keep defenders guessing if he's going to stop-and-pop or blow by them to get to the hoop. Tonight was a great sign for the star guard and the Kings.
While Fox has struggled lately, Domantas Sabonis has been about as consistent as they come, and tonight was no different.
The big man finished with 21 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists on a hyper-efficient 8-of-10 from the field.
Domantas Sabonis just continues to put up astounding numbers on a nightly basis. It's hard to know what's more impressive, the 22 rebounds, or 21 points on just 10 field goal attempts.
Other than the six turnovers, it was a nearly perfect game for the big man.
Tonight was a reminder of how good the Kings can be when their two stars are firing on all cylinders. DeMar DeRozan has been as advertised in his first season in Sacramento and Malik Monk continues to impress in the starting lineup, but this team is built around Fox and Sabonis.
If they can both continue to play like they did tonight, the Kings should be able to continue their rise back up the Western Conference standings.
