Sacramento Kings Star Hitting His Stride During Winning Streak
The Sacramento Kings have won four games in a row, using a team balanced approach to take down their opponents, but newcomer Zach LaVine has hit his stride with the Kings, reminding everyone that he is one of the league's best scorers.
Throughout his 11 games with the Kings, the two-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game on 50.3% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the free throw line.
As a reminder, LaVine started out slow during his Kings tenure. It's no coincidence that the Kings are on a winning streak as LaVine has caught fire.
Over the last four games, his efficiency has shot through the roof, as he's averaged 26.5 points on 63.1% from the field and a scorching 66.7% from beyond the arc. And it's no small sample size from three to get to that high number, with LaVine making 18 of 27 three-point attempts.
It's not just that he's making so many shots, but how he's making them look so easy, almost rendering defenses useless. The numbers from the last four games back up that LaVine is making shots despite defender coverage:
- Very-Tight: 2-of-3 (66.7%)
- Open: 8-of-12 (66.7%)
- Wide-Open: 8-of-12 (66.7%)
LaVine is making everything from deep, proving that he is indeed on of the league's best sharpshooters.
But it's not just his three-point shooting that is helping the Kings. LaVine is shooting 58.6% on his two-point attempts with the Kings, up from 56% with the Bulls. He's finishing at the rim, getting up for dunks, and hitting from the mid-range as a true three-level scorer.
The advanced numbers back up how impactful LaVine has been for the Kings. Looking at LaVine's on/off net rating shows that he's been the most important player for Sacramento of late.
Over LaVine's 11 games, the Kings have a net rating of +7.8 with him on the court and -6.6 when he sits, good for a difference of 14.4 for the highest on the team during the stretch.
Over the four-game winning streak, the numbers skyrocket. The Kings have a +35.6 net rating with LaVine on the court and -2.8 with him off, equaling a +38.4 net rating.
It's clear as day whether you go by the eye test just watching the games, look at the traditional numbers, or the advanced numbers, LaVine is balling in Sacramento.
Many had reservations about his defense, but even on that side of the court LaVine is getting the job done as well. He's holding opponents to 39.3% on shots he's defended and the Kings have a 112.1 defensive rating with him on the court and 112.2 off the court to reference back to the advanced stats.
At the very worst, LaVine has been around average on defense as a member of the Kings. Pairing that with his elite offense is more than enough to contribute to winning at a high clip as we've seen of late.
Zach LaVine had big shoes to fill in Sacramento. While he got off to a slow start, it's clear that he looks more comfortable on the court. Not only are his numbers showing it, but the Kings are winning games. Time will tell if the hot streak continues, but LaVine has hit his stride at the perfect time as the Kings are surging up the Western Conference standings.
