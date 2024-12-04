Sacramento Kings Star Making Case for All-NBA Season
While the Sacramento Kings 2024-25 season has been up and down, Domantas Sabonis has been as consistent as ever and is putting together arguably the best season of his nine-year career.
The two-time All-NBA center is averaging 21 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 62.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Only five players in NBA history have averaged at least 20, 12, and 6 (Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Garnett, Nikola Jokić, Oscar Robertson).
The 21 points would be a career-high for Sabonis, largely thanks to his improved efficiency and volume from deep as he’s shooting 2.6 threes per game compared to 1.1 last season.
But it’s not just the three-point shooting that has bumped up Sabonis’ scoring, but his efficiency everywhere on the court.
Domantas is making life impossible for defenders. They are forced to step out and defend the three-point line while also being ready for Sabonis to back them down in the paint. If they sag off too far to defend the rim, Sabonis can hit the floater or mid-range jumper to make them pay.
With the addition of DeMar DeRozan, teams can’t afford to double-team Sabonis down low like they have in past seasons. There are very few defenders who can guard Sabonis one-on-one on the block with the combination of his strength and skill.
Throw in Sabonis’ improved free throw shooting, up from 70.4 percent last season to 80.2 percent this season, and Domantas is putting together not only the best season of his career but one of the most efficient seasons in NBA history.
