Sacramento Kings to Make Three Big Coaching Changes
In what has been a summer of rebuilding for the Sacramento Kings coaching staff, the final form seems to be taking shape. On Friday, it was reported that Chris Darnell, Mike Miller, and Paul Jesperson will all be part of the Kings' coaching staff next season.
Chris Darnell will be an Assistant Coach, having previously worked for the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Cleveland Cavaliers in multiple capacities, including Assistant Coach, Video Coordinator, and Player Development Coach. He most recently served as the Head Coach of the NBA G League’s Cleveland Charge. In his one season leading the Charge, the team went 16-18.
Mike Miller, not to be confused with the former player of the same name, has an extensive coaching career spanning more than three decades. His coaching career includes multiple universities, G League teams, and NBA teams.
Miller served as the Interim Head Coach of the New York Knicks during the 2019-20 NBA season, before being hired as an Assistant Coach by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and most recently spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Washington Wizards from 2021-2024. He will be joining Coach Christie’s staff as an Assistant Coach.
Also joining the Kings is Paul Jesperson, who will serve as Head of Player Development. Last season, Jesperson served as an Assistant Coach for the G League’s Valley Suns. He had previously served as Assistant Video Coordinator and Player Development Coach for three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.
The trio will join Mike Woodson, Bobby Jackson, and Leandro Barbosa on the bench while more coaches will likely be added in the coming weeks.