Sacramento Kings Turning Early Season Weakness Into Strength
The Sacramento Kings are on a six-game winning streak, with the coaching change from Mike Brown to Doug Christie unlocking something for this team.
They are quickly climbing back up the Western Conference standings for a multitude of reasons, but one stands out above the rest: three-point shooting.
The Kings started off the season with the worst possible combination from beyond the arc. Sacramento couldn't hit threes while their opponents sank shot after shot. The Kings were scoring inside the arc, but were being outscored by double digits from deep on a nightly basis.
Since Doug Christie has taken over the helm, the Kings have flipped the script, and now they are the ones outscoring their opponents from beyond the arc, as shown by the three-point shooting numbers below:
First 31 games:
- Kings 3P: 12-of-35 (34.2%)
- Opponent 3P: 14.6-of-39.0 (37.5%)
Last 7 games:
- Kings 3P: 14.4-of- 39.7 (36.3%)
- Opponent 3P: 13.1-of-36.0 (36.5%)
The Kings have gone from having to make up a three-point deficit to being the ones forcing their opponents to be the ones looking to even the score from deep. In the last four games specifically, the Kings have taken their three-point shooting and defense to a whole other level.
What makes those numbers in the last four games even more impressive is that the Kings did so against four of the top 12 teams for made threes per game:
- Boston Celtics - 1st
- Golden State Warriors - 5th
- Miami Heat - 9th
- Memphis Grizzlies - 12th
While it might be as simple as the Kings are finally hitting their shots, the numbers show they are not only getting more good looks under Christie, but limiting their opponent's quality attempts from deep as well.
First 31 games:
Kings Open 3PAs: 13.6 | Wide-Open 3PAs: 19.1
Opponent Open 3PAs: 16.4 | Wide-Open 3PAs: 18.2
Last 7 games:
Kings Open 3PAs: 15.3 | Wide-Open 3PAs: 21.6
Opponent Open 3PAs: 14.1 | Wide-Open 3PAs: 16.1
Once again, the numbers show a completely flipped script. The Kings are getting more good and great looks, and they are holding their opponents to fewer, a perfect recipe for success.
The concept for the Kings to get back in the win column was always simple. With their extremely impressive two-point efficiency, all they had to do was close the gap from deep. Instead, they've gone above and beyond, not only closing the gap but overtaking their opponents.
That's how you rattle off a six-game winning streak. If the Kings are able to keep up their improved three-point shooting and defense, they should have no trouble getting back into the playoff picture in the West.
