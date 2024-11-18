Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks Swing Stat of the Game
Before each Sacramento Kings game, I try to find a stat that will dictate the game's outcome. Theoretically, if the Kings win the swing stat, they win the game. If they lose the stat, they lose the game. Make sense? Let’s get into it.
The Kings are home to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM PT.
Current Swing Stat Projection Record: 6-4
Kings vs. Hawks Swing Stat: Points Off Turnovers
Season averages
- Kings: 19.0 (7th)
- Hawks: 19.4 (6th)
The Atlanta Hawks are one of the peskiest teams in the league on defense, ranking second with 10.5 steals per contest. Dyson Daniels is leading the way with 3.7 himself, which leads the league by far.
The Hawks turn that defense into easy offense to score the sixth most points off of turnovers in the association.
The Kings though are right behind them, even though they are averaging just 8.3 steals per game, two fewer than the Hawks. When Sacramento gets out in transition after a turnover, they make it count.
Sacramento narrowly lost the points off turnover battle in the first matchup, 18-20, but was able to come away with the win with big scoring nights from De’Aaron Fox (31) and DeMar DeRozan (27).
With the Kings being shorthanded tonight, getting easy baskets whilst limiting the Hawks' transition opportunities could be crucial in helping take the scoring load off of Fox.
