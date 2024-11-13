Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Swing Stat of the Game

#'Z for Nerdz - Kings vs. Suns



1. These teams are eerily similar

2. Kings W/L Reb splits are telling

3. Kings Assists remain low

4. Suns are going to get their 3's up, even w/o Durant

5. Kings 3P% splits. Corner = Good, ATB = Bad



How y'all feeling for tonight? pic.twitter.com/fgX4alVbUd