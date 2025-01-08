Sacramento Kings Waive Center - Open Up Roster Spot and Salary Space
With the date for guaranteed roster spots on the horizon, the Sacramento Kings announced today that they waived backup center Orlando Robinson while guaranteeing the contracts for Jae Crowder and Doug McDermott for the rest of the season.
Robinson, whose contract was set to become guaranteed on January 10th, appeared in nine games for the Kings, averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest. He never got much of a chance to crack the rotation, especially with the emergence of undrafted rookie Isaac Jones.
Between the two young bigs and veteran Alex Len, a logjam was created at the backup center position, with Robinson falling to the bottom of the rotation.
By waiving him, the Kings not only created a roster spot but also freed up some cap space, which could be key leading up to the trade deadline.
The Kings are capped at the first tax apron, meaning they can't go over $178,132,000. Robinson leaves behind $959,779 in dead cap space, about half of his $2.09 million contract. Sacramento essentially gave themselves an extra million dollars to work with in the coming month before the trade deadline.
The move creates more flexibility for the Kings, something General Manager Monte McNair preaches going into seasons and deadlines. They can now do a 2-for-1 trade in which they send out one player for two, sign a player on the buyout market, or convert one of their two-way contracts to a standard contract, which they've done in the past with Keon Ellis.
