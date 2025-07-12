Three Things to Watch in Kings, Bulls Summer League
After taking down the Orlando Magic 84-81 in their Summer League debut, the Sacramento Kings continue their action against the Chicago Bulls as they look to move to in the exhibition tournament.
The first game for the Kings was a great showing for Kings rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, but a struggle for second-year guard Devin Carter. It's hard not to overreact in either direction in Summer League, but the excitement, and disappointment, were palpable in Sacramento after game one.
The main storylines and things to look at will be the same for the Kings. The rookies will still be exciting to watch, but here are three other things to look at this evening for the Kings in addition to Clifford and Raynaud.
1. Devin Carter - Again
Outside of the rookies, Carter was the main player to watch in the Kings first game, and it was a let down to say the least. Amid trade rumors and a difficult rookie season, Carter is at a bit of a crossroads early in his NBA career.
What makes his path so challenging is the Kings roster makeup with so many shooting guards. Carter is getting run at the point guard position in Summer League, but if he can't man the point, playing time may be hard to come by for the sophomore guard.
In game one, he finished 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, but on 2-of-14 (14.3%) from the field. It could have been a one-game anomaly, but Carter didn't look as comfortable as many hoped at the point guard spot.
It's only Summer League, but these games will continue to weight heavily as the Kings look at future roster moves.
2. Mason Jones
Mason Jones had a fantastic year in the G-League last year, but still hasn't latched onto an NBA roster. In game one, he finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from the field.
Jones showed once again that he's probably too good for another year in the G-League, but unfortunately for him, he doesn't seem to have a place on the Kings roster with the aforementioned shooting guard overlap.
But Summer League is a showcase for all 30 teams in the league, and Jones still has a lot to prove as he gets heavy minutes in the Kings rotation.
3. Isaiah Crawford
Isaiah Crawford feels like the forgotten player on the Kings Summer League roster. He never really got a chance to show his game in the NBA last season, and now with Clifford joining the team this year, he may be getting lapped by the first-round pick.
Crawford finished game one with three points and six rebounds, but with the other bigger performances, he felt like he faded into the background.
The Bulls come into the game with two intriguing forwards in second-year Matas Buzelis and rookie Noa Essengue that Crawford could get time guarding tonight and show his defensive abilities that could earn him a roster spot.