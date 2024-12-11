Two Stars Receive Injury Updates Ahead of Kings vs. Pelicans
The Sacramento Kings have unleashed their offensive firepower over the past two games by dropping 140+ points in a pair of massive wins. A summer full of new contracts may start paying off for general manager Monte McNair if his team can keep putting up performances like these.
One of those new contracts was given to 16-year NBA veteran DeMar DeRozan, an elite scorer who has one of the best mid-range shots in the game. DeRozan was dealt in a sign-and-trade move with the Chicago Bulls and was handed a deal worth about $25 million annually.
Another one of those contracts was earned by former sixth man and newly named starter Malik Monk. After nearly winning the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, Monk penned a deal worth nearly $20 million annually.
The two big-name Kings help fuel the team's offense, something that's been inconsistent through 25 games this season. Although both are great scorers, they've both nursed injuries at some point this year. For DeRozan, it's been a back injury. For Monk, an ankle.
Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reported that both Kings stars did not practice on Tuesday.
(Via Jason Anderson): Kings guard Malik Monk and forward DeMar DeRozan were held out of practice today for precautionary reasons. The team did not disclose the nature of their injuries, but we're told both would have played if there was a game today.
Even though both sat out of practice, they could have taken the floor in a real game. DeRozan has missed five games this year while Monk has been absent from seven.
Because the team didn't disclose any more information, it's safe to assume the two are simply resting their bodies. The Kings are amid a four-day break as they prepare for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans who sit in last place in the Western Conference.
Having Monk and DeRozan on the court is needed for a Sacramento team looking to climb out of 12th place in the West.
