Unexpected Team Reportedly Eyeing Free Agent Ben Simmons
The NBA free agency market is drying up, but at this point, there are some unexpectedly big names still available. Of course, the restricted free agency market has been harsh, as guys like Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga have yet to sign deals, but another name has reportedly intrigued a few teams.
LA Clippers unrestricted free agent Ben Simmons has been drawing interest on the open market recently, with the New York Knicks a team to watch for.
However, a team out West could come in to win the "Ben Simmons sweepstakes" in the end. The Sacramento Kings have reportedly shown a level of interest in the 6-foot-10 point guard, ESPN's Mark Jones said on Sactown Sports 1140.
"I'm curious to see if any more dominoes fall," Jones said. "...Some of the chatter I've heard out there a little bit, and I'm thinking about what price he might come at... Ben Simmons is still out there too. A 6-10 guy who is NBA All-Defensive Team, a great passer and facilitator. He'd be great in the type of style that the Kings might want to run this year, and he's not another mouth to feed, more importantly, on the offensive end."
Jones thinks that the Kings will run it back next season without any major tweaks to the roster, but a guy like Ben Simmons could undoubtedly come in and make a difference in the second unit. A three-time NBA All-Star and 6-foot-10 point guard who has proven he has the talent to be a difference-maker, but injuries have certainly held him back.
Of course, Simmons was an undeniable star through his first few years in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. Through four seasons in Philadelphia, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 56% shooting from the field, making three All-Star appearances, winning Rookie of the Year, and finishing top four in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice.
In his most recent tenure, Simmons played just 18 games with the LA Clippers after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets. In those 18 appearances, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 stocks through 16.4 minutes per game, showing versatility on the defensive end and some glimpses of high-level playmaking.
Of course, Simmons does not seem like the same player that he once was when he was making All-Star appearances and All-NBA teams, but the 29-year-old veteran could be worth taking a chance on if he is willing to sign for the minimum.
Last season, the Kings randomly took a chance on former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz, and the franchise could look down a similar path this summer by signing another former number one pick point guard. The Kings signing Ben Simmons as a backup point guard or a playmaking and defensive-minded power forward seems to be in the cards, but it certainly feels unlikely at this stage of the offseason.