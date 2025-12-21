Kings' Reported Asking Price in Potential Keon Ellis Trade Revealed

With the NBA trade season here, the Sacramento Kings are one of a handful of teams expected to make some major mid-season changes. Whether it be trading away three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, or one of their several role players, the Kings' front office is likely staying busy.

One King who is expected to be traded is standout guard Keon Ellis, and the 25-year-old is getting plenty of interest from around the NBA. Ellis is likely the most coveted player on the Kings' roster due to his cheap contract and defensive talent, but what are the Kings looking for in return?

The Athletic's Dan Woike recently reported that the Kings are seeking a protected first-round pick in return for Ellis.

"Sacramento’s Keon Ellis, another player coveted by teams looking for on-ball defensive help, could certainly be traded by the deadline as he enters free agency this summer. League sources believe the current price tag on Ellis is a protected first-round pick," Woike reported.

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly seeking a first-round pick for Keon Ellis, per @DanWoikeSports



“Sacramento’s Keon Ellis, another player coveted by teams looking for on-ball defensive help, could certainly be traded by the deadline as he enters free agency this summer.… pic.twitter.com/ATDkMQW0HC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 19, 2025

Could the Kings get a first-round pick for Keon Ellis?

Even though the Kings are seeking a first-round pick in return for Ellis, that does not mean they will get one. While the young guard has proven he can make an impact on both ends of the floor, and his 3-and-D archetype is highly coveted around the NBA, there is no guarantee that teams are willing to give up draft assets to get him.

This season, Ellis is averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 17.3 minutes per game, and has logged multiple DNP-CDs this season. It is no secret that Ellis is severely undervalued and underused in Sacramento, and all the Kings are doing is lowering his trade value.

Of course, ideally, the Kings choose not to trade Ellis and then re-sign him in restricted free agency next offseason. But as trade rumors continue, that scenario grows unlikely.

The Kings would likely not get a first-round pick in exchange for Ellis, unless it is lottery or top-ten protected. And, for a Kings team looking to retool and build for the future, trading away their 25-year-old guard for a poor draft pick would not be ideal.

Recommended Articles