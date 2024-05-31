Warriors Star Named Kings' Dream Free Agent
The Sacramento Kings sent the Golden State Warriors packing in this year's Play-In Tournament, one season after the roles were flipped and Sacramento's season ended in the hands of Golden State in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. The two NorCal squads have developed an in-state rivalry over the past couple of seasons with no signs of slowing down.
What would happen to the brewing rivalry if the two squads started poaching each other's stars? This summer, the NBA world might find out.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz put together a list of every team's "dream 2024 free agency target," with the Kings aiming for Warriors G Klay Thompson. The five-time All-Star is a pending unrestricted free agent and the Warriors show no signs of negotiating a long-term deal to bring him back.
Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 points per game, shooting 38.7% from deep in his worst statistical season in a decade. After getting drafted 11th overall by Golden State in 2011, many believed Thompson was a Warrior for life, but the future Hall of Famer might have played his last game in their uniform.
At the very least, Sacramento should be able to drive Thompson's price up if the Warriors try to get cheap with him... Getting Thompson out of Golden State would be a win-win for the Kings, as they'd strengthen their own roster while dismantling one of their primary rivals in the West.- Greg Swartz, B/R
Thompson is coming off a five-year contract worth nearly $190 million, but the aging star should expect to take a pay cut this summer. If the Kings could bring in one of the most talented sharpshooters in league history, putting him next to De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis would form a deadly quartet.
Bringing Thompson to Sacramento is unlikely, but there is no denying the former All-Star would be beneficial to a Kings squad in need of help.
