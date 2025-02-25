Zach LaVine Makes NBA History in Kings vs Hornets
The Sacramento Kings bounced back against the Charlotte Hornets with a 130-88 win on Monday night. The Kings are back in the win column after suffering a brutal defeat against the Golden State Warriors last week.
Sacramento pulled away in the blowout victory thanks to Zach LaVine's 42-point performance while shooting 16-for-19 from the field. LaVine shot 8-for-9 (88.9%) from three, showing off his efficiency from beyond the arc.
LaVine has become the first player in NBA history to record 42+ points and 1+ steal with 8+ three-pointers made, 84%+ shooting from the field, and 88%+ from beyond the arc in a single game, per Stathead.
The Kings star has also become the first player in league history to record multiple 40+ point games with 100%+ true shooting in a career, showing that Monday night was not a fluke. LaVine had a rough start to his Kings tenure, but he showed what he is truly capable of against the Hornets.
LaVine has now dropped 30+ points in two of his last three games with Sacramento. If he can continue stacking elite performances, the Kings' offense may have a new go-to shooter to work alongside DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis.
LaVine's next test will come against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Kings have an opportunity to go above the .500 mark and continue their climb in the Western Conference standings as the season dwindles down.
