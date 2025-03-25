Zach LaVine's Brutally Honest Statement After Kings vs Celtics
The Sacramento Kings have had a strange month of March. To kick things off, the Kings beat the Houston Rockets who are currently second in the Western Conference, before losing five out of their next seven. To add to the confusing inconsistency, Sacramento would then win two games at home, including an impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to follow it up with three straight losses capped by last night's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.
Despite the talent level on Sacramento’s roster, they can’t seem to consistently compete against good teams and often don’t show up against teams below them in the win and loss columns either. The inability to get themselves up for games against teams like the Bulls has been an issue all season and with six more games against teams over .500 (plus one against the Phoenix Suns who are just under .500) Sacramento needs to start turning things around.
After last night's loss to Boston, Kings star Zach Lavine acknowledged the current state of this Kings team.
“The vibe is not good. It shouldn’t be. We’re not happy with the way we’ve been performing individually and as a group.”
While the Kings have dealt with absences from some of their best players this month, that isn’t an excuse for the poor performances. Most teams start to deal with injuries toward the end for the season and Sacramento should have the depth to survive after their deadline acquisitions.
It’s good to hear Lavine acknowledge that the team isn’t looking at the recent run through rose colored lenses, but it feels like a substantial change is needed before there’s any course correction.
Whether that’s a change in rotation or scheme, Sacramento better get to work fast with the Dallas Mavericks and Suns only half a game back and the second game of a back-to-back up tonight against Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
