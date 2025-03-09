Klay Thompson's Bizarre Shot Clock Violation Left NBA Fans Scratching Their Heads
Klay Thompson was whistled for a shot clock violation during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, as the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter seemingly couldn't come to a decision as to what he wanted to do with the ball.
Thompson received a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie on the perimeter with about seven seconds left on the shot clock and turned to face the basket. Guarded by Mason Plumlee, Thompson proceeded to attempt a couple of jab steps before trying to step back and create some space for a shot. He didn't shoot, however, as the veteran guard kept drifting out to his left while dribbling before flinging a pass to Dante Exum while the shot clock expired.
The 35-year-old appeared to lose track of the shot clock, and he looked a bit surprised when he realized that the clock had expired after his pass to Exum.
Thompson's lack of awareness about the situation was rather perplexing, and the incident led to some wise cracks from NBA fans on social media.