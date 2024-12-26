Klay Thompson Pays Reggie Miller Eyebrow-Raising Compliment After Hitting Milestone
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's status as the greatest shooter in basketball history is one of those sports axioms that get taken for granted: Rickey Henderson was the greatest base stealer. Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player. Curry is the greatest shooter.
However, an unlikely source suggested otherwise Thursday afternoon—Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, Curry's former teammate.
On Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thompson passed Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller on the NBA's all-time three-pointers list and moved into fifth place. In an Instagram post commemorating the achievement, Thompson called Miller "the greatest to ever shoot it."
"One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the (New York) Knicks in June 2011, and (then-general manager) Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie," Thompson wrote. "That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it! Thanks for the blueprint OG!"
Virtually no indication exists that Curry and Thompson have any appreciable beef, but it's still surprising that the Mavericks guard would bestow the title of "greatest shooter ever" on a different player.