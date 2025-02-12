Klay Thomson Had Hilarious Admission About New Mavericks Teammate Max Christie
With the inevitable player movement involved in the NBA's trade deadline, certain players meet new teammates they otherwise perhaps would have never created relationships with.
And they learn things they never knew, too.
That was the case for Dallas Mavericks star guard Klay Thompson, who watched as Dallas imported All-Star big man Anthony Davis and guard Max Christie in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
And Thompson, following the Mavericks' 129-128 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, was asked how much he knew about Christie, playing in just his fourth game for Dallas, before the club acquired him in the deal.
Thompson hilariously admitted that he was so sure Christie was the son of a former 15-year NBA veteran.
"I thought that was Doug Christie's son for like years," Thompson said as the reporters in the room burst into laughter. "But I clarified that with him and they're not related. Same measurables, you know? 6'6", off-guard."
Thompson wasn't the only one who thought the two were related. One reporter could be heard saying, "The thought crossed my mind," when the Mavericks sharpshooter made his amusing admission about Christie.
And plenty of NBA fans had the same thought as Thompson.
All jokes aside Thompson went on to say that he's quickly been impressed with Christie's game.
"I'm incredibly impressed with Max. What a great addition. I mean, I've had great success with Michigan State guys in my career and he's just another one. They come in, they know how to defend, they are team players. And he has such a bright future in this league."
In four games since the trade, Christie has produced 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 three-pointers made per game.
And one big parenting revelation for his new teammate.