The Knicks May Never Stop Celebrating Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks held a press conference on Thursday to celebrate Jalen Brunson. This comes days after the Knicks made a big deal of making Brunson the 36th captain in Knicks history. And that came two months after Brunson signed a massive extension with the Knicks.
All these things came after Brunson carried the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Honestly, have you ever seen anything like this? If you were looking for proof the Knicks franchise had been down bad in recent years this is it. When was the last time any team made such a big deal about naming a captain?
They put together clips of teammates congratulating him and other captains from other New York teams—including Aaron Rodgers—talking about what an honor it is to be a captain in New York.
There were celebrities in attendance. Seriously. Fat Joe and Ben Stiller were there.
If the Knicks make it to the Eastern Conference Finals they're going to have to have a parade. Who knows what they'll have to do if they ever won a title. It may sound over the top, but this is what they're doing for two things generally handled with a brief mention in the New York Post and a tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski.
We should probably just let the Knicks throw their parties in August. It's been a long time since they had one any other time of year.