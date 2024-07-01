Paul George Signs With Knicks Rival
The beasts of the Atlantic (Division) just became a bit more formidable, much to the potential chagrin of the New York Knicks.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-time All-Star Paul George to a four-year deal worth $212 million. George, who spent the lats five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, is the latest addition of Philadelphia's early offseason flurry, which has also reportedly added veterans Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon.
George, 34, was reportedly targeted by the Knicks upon his exit from Southern California but he now joins a Philadelphia group headlined by the talents of All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
At seven seasons, Philadelphia owns the third-longest active streak of consecutive NBA playoff appearances but has yet to reach the conference final in any of them. Last year's group fell to the seventh seed on the Eastern bracket thanks to a lasting Embiid injury and fell to the Knicks in a six-game set in the opening round. Both New York and Philadelphia are chasing division champion Boston, who also took home the most recent NBA Finals.
Now, George joins the fold after averaging 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 74 appearances for Los Angeles last season. George began his career as the 10th overall pick out of Fresno State in the 2010 draft and has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
