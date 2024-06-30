All Knicks

Liberty Overcome Opening Nightmare to Drop Dream

With franchise legend Tina Charles back in Brooklyn, the New York Liberty got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty
In this story:

BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty overcame a nightmarish to start to dismantle the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon, getting back in the win column with an 81-75 victory at Barclays Center.

Breanna Stewart led the way with a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 18 pooints in her first appeaarce on Barclays' playing surface since June 9.

Improving to 3-0 against Atlanta was hardly dreamy: New York fell behind by as much as 16 in the early going, as they were held to a season-worst 13 points in the opening period. The deficit was sliced to five by halftime and New York took a permanent lead in the third to render a 21-point, 12-rebound performance from former franchise star Tina Charles null.

The Liberty are back in action at Barclays on Tuesday night as a Commissioner's Cup Final rematch against the Minnesota Lynx awaits (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks