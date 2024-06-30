Liberty Overcome Opening Nightmare to Drop Dream
BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty overcame a nightmarish to start to dismantle the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon, getting back in the win column with an 81-75 victory at Barclays Center.
Breanna Stewart led the way with a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 18 pooints in her first appeaarce on Barclays' playing surface since June 9.
Improving to 3-0 against Atlanta was hardly dreamy: New York fell behind by as much as 16 in the early going, as they were held to a season-worst 13 points in the opening period. The deficit was sliced to five by halftime and New York took a permanent lead in the third to render a 21-point, 12-rebound performance from former franchise star Tina Charles null.
The Liberty are back in action at Barclays on Tuesday night as a Commissioner's Cup Final rematch against the Minnesota Lynx awaits (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!