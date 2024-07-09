Liberty's Preseason Heroine Returns on 7-Day Deal
Armed with some extra cap space, the New York Liberty welcomed an old friend back to the fold.
Prior to Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever, New York announced that undrafted rookie Jaylyn Sherrod was back with the team on a seven-day contract.
Sherrod, a backcourt woman out of Colorado, was part of the Liberty's rookie cabinet during training camp and gained a solid cult following among the team's fanbase for her ability to make a difference despite standing at 5-7.
Over the two-game preseason slate, Sherrod earned praise from head coach Sandy Brondello for her defense on WNBA regular Dana Evans and she later hit the go-ahead shot in a narrow win over the Connecticut Sun. She was left off the team's opening night roster but is now back on a nominal contract.
"Obviously we saw some good things from Jaylyn in training camp. She should be rewarded for that," Brondello said prior to Saturday's game. "I think her speed, her defensive pressure that she can put down the floor, and her ability to get into the paint (is huge)."
To Brondello's point, Sherrod ranked second on the team in defensive rating during the brief preseason slate, second to only second-round pick and fellow rookie Esmery Martinez.
The Liberty (17-4) has put forth a franchise-best start despite missing some major backcourt names: Courtney Vandersloot missed nearly a month for bereavement while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was sidelined with a knee ailment. Sabrina Ionescu has been under the weather recently but was not on the injury report for last weekend's tilt in Indianapolis.
Sherrod's next chance to take the floor lands on Wednesday morning when the Liberty face a high-profile matinee against the aforementioned Sun (11 a.m. ET, WWOR).
