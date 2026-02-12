Knicks Duo Among Best at Creating Extra Possessions

The New York Knicks have been arguably the best team in the NBA over the last few weeks, bouncing back in a big way from a brutal stretch in which they lost nine out of 11 games.

There have been plenty of reasons for the turnaround, but the biggest takeaway has been their performance on the defensive end of the court. The Knicks were a bottom-10 defensive team most of the season and are now a borderline top-10 team on that end of the court.

New York has also benefited from their offense beginning to click as well. The ball is zipping around, and every player is getting involved in the action, with 3-point shooting being the emphasis.

For teams to sustain success, they need to succeed on the margins as well. The Knicks have two players who have excelled in that regard, helping create extra possessions to either expand a lead or come from behind: Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.

Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride are elite at creating extra possessions

BBall Index on X shared the 2025-26 NBA leaders in Offensive Possession Volume Impact through games played on Feb. 7. The players on that list have the highest impact on their respective team’s offensive rebounding percentages and turnover percentages, adjusted for the teammates they share the court with and opponents.

It should come as no surprise that Robinson was No. 1 on that list. He is a one-man wrecking crew on the offensive glass, grabbing rebounds at a historic rate on that end of the court and quickly finding a teammate to get the ball out to.

The best time for a team to get an open 3-pointer is historically off an offensive rebound, and New York has taken full advantage of that. Second-chance scoring opportunities have been created consistently by Robinson, which not only provides a massive boost to the Knicks but also deflates their opponent as well.

The imposing center has more offensive rebounds this season, 176, than defensive rebounds, 170, through 39 games played.

2025-26 NBA leaders in Offensive Possession Volume Impact:



1. Mitchell Robinson

2. Moussa Diabate

3. Yves Missi

4. Miles McBride

5. Jordan Goodwin

6. Amen Thompson

7. Donovan Clingan

8. Steven Adams

9. Hugo Gonzalez

10. Jaylen Clark



On the other end of the floor, it is McBride who has thrived at creating extra possessions by improving the team’s turnover rate. He is fourth on the list shared by BBall Index, with only Moussa Diabate of the Charlotte Hornets and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans between him and Robinson.

New York has certainly missed McBride’s presence in the lineup. He has missed seven consecutive games, with what was originally deemed ankle injury management. However, during a check-up, it was revealed that he was dealing with a core muscle injury that required surgery.

His return to the lineup is currently up in the air. There is a chance he doesn’t return in the regular season, which made the Knicks’ acquisition of Jose Alvarado ahead of the NBA trade deadline all the more important.

Alvarado can help offset what New York is losing with McBride sidelined as a playmaker on the defensive end of the court.

