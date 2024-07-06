Maddy Siegrist Shows Love for 'Nova Knicks'
For one precious moment, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was back in North Texas.
Brunson's return, alas for fans of his original NBA employers, was in fashion only, as WNBA star and fellow Villanova alumna Maddy Siegrist donned a "Nova Knicks" shirt as she arrived for Friday night's Dallas Wings game in Arlington.
Siegrist's tee depicted animated versions of fellow former Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and reported newcomer Mikal Bridges adorned in the Knicks' alternate "Statement" jersey, complete with the famed "Nova Knicks" branding. The "V" in the first word is made to resemble the stylized logo that has served as Villanova athletics' primary symbol in the new century.
The fashionable metropolitan showcase was highlighted by the Wings' official X account, which tagged that of the Knicks. Siegrist also provided a link to fans interested in obtaining their own version of the shirt, which she apparently picked up from Etsy.
The Knicks have spent the past two years adopting former Wildcats, a trend that unofficially began with Brunson's signing of a four-year, $104 million deal. Hart was acquired in a trade deadline deal during the ensuring season while DiVincenzo signed up during the ensuing summer. That trio played major roles in the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade, which saw them win 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
New York has reportedly added to its Wildcat litter this summer through a deal that acquired yet another Main Line import Mikal Bridges. The former Brooklyn Net won two collegiate national titles with Brunson and DiVincenzo in 2016 and 2018 while Hart was present for the former before embarking on his NBA career.
Though the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks spilled some bad blood over Brunson's departure from North Texas during the summer of 2022, Siegrist can serve as a de facto buffer in the fledgling basketball rivalry: the 24-year-old introduced herself to the national basketball scene at Our Lady of Lourdes in Poughkeepsie, NY before becoming the all-time leading scorer in Villanova history (both men and women) with 2,896 points.
Such a stellar amateur career led the Wings to name Siegrist the third overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. While she was primarily a reliever in her first season, Siegrist broke out to the tune of 16.2 points on over 54 percent shooting upon a transfer to the Dallas starting lineup on May 25.
Alas, much like Brunson after May's Eastern Conference Semifinals, Siegrist has had to work with a cast on her left hand, as she broke a finger during a loss to Minnesota on June 17.
Though Siegrist is out indefinitely, her Knicks shirt apparently brought her Wings some luck: behind 19 points from Arike Ogunbowale and a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double for Teaira McCowan, the Wings ended a three-game losing streak with an 85-82 win over the Atlanta Dream at College Park Center.
It'll be a business trip but Siegrist will return to the Empire State on Aug. 20, when the Wings head to Brooklyn to face the New York Liberty. In the meantime, Dallas faces a Sunday showdown with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in Sin City (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!