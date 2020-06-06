AllKnicks
Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media - Week of June 1

Lauren Russell

In this week's edition of 'Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media', the focus will be placed on the players' thoughts and posts on the murder of George Floyd. (The post in this article consist of tweets and Instagram posts, not Instagram stories since they disappear after 24hrs) 

Kevin Knox

In last week's social media recap, we saw Knox posting about the murder of George Floyd. The 20-year old continued to speak up this week. He quote retweeted the following on Twitter.

He also tweeted this on Wednesday.

On Instagram, like many of his teammates, he participated in Blackout Tuesday.

Julius Randle

In the following Instagram post, Julius Randle called for changed and expressed how he is scared to raise his son in today's world. 

He also participated in Blackout Tuesday.

RJ Barrett

Barrett posted the black square for Blackout Tuesday with the caption, "Black Lives Matter". 

Bobby Portis

On Instagram Bobby Portis changed is profile picture to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee. He also posted the following photo of Kaepernick kneeling with a thank you to him in the caption.

He also posted Lebron James' tweet that addressed Drew Brees' recent comments about kneeling during the anthem.  

The following image Portis posted is of him in what looks like a photoshop jersey swap of a black uniform with the words "I Can't Breathe".

Portis posted for Blackout Tuesday as well.

Portis is also very active on Twitter here are just some of his tweets from this past week. 

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton posted the following on Twitter.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock tweeted the following.

Maurice Harkless

Maurice Harkless posted this video on Instagram.

He also participated in the following challenge and nominated teammate Elfrid Payton to do the same as he tagged him in the post. 

Damyean Dotson

On Twitter, Dotson tweeted the following.

He also retweeted these next posts. 

On Instagram, he partook in Blackout Tuesday.

Taj Gibson 

Taj Gibson posted this painting of George Floyd on Instagram.

Also, he participated in Blackout Tuesday.

Wayne Ellington

Ellington posted for Blackout Tuesday too. 

Frank Ntilikina

Frank Ntilikina took to Instagram to partake in Blackout Tuesday as well.

