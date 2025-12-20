Knicks Guard Has Played His Way Out of Trade Talks

The NBA Summer League is a pivotal showcase for young players to get game reps and open decision makers eyes ahead of a NBA season. A few months ago, the New York Knicks finished with a 1-4 record in Las Vegas Summer League. It’s difficult to put too much stock into those games, but it was a noticeable struggle for sophomore guard Tyler Kolek.

The 34th pick of the 2024 NBA draft shot just 17.1 percent from long distance, recorded an unsightly five more assists than turnovers and struggled against defensive pressure. The disappointment was highlighted by a game in which Kolek shot 1-13 from the floor and 0-6 from three with four turnovers.

Tyler Kolek Has Come A Long Way since Las Vegas Summer League

There were hints, however, that he could become a more reliable option in year two thanks to an impressive 25-point showing against Brooklyn, after which he summed up the much-needed breakout game to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“When I’m playing at my best, I got that swagger, I got that s— to me,” Kolek boldly said.

That swagger was on full display with Kolek getting redemption in Sin City by being instrumental in the Knicks' second-half comeback victory over the Spurs to secure the third annual NBA Cup.

With the Cup championship on the line, Kolek played arguably the best game of his young career and was one of the most impactful players on the court.

The 24-year-old chipped in 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and a block. He had a +14-point differential and the highest plus/minus on the Knicks over their three victories in Vegas at +45. It’s unfair to Kolek that the box score from the title game will not officially exist.

The contest may not have statistically counted, but the platform gave him the chance to showcase what he can do in big moments.

The NBA Cup Was Kolek's NBA Coming Out Party

Kolek backed up his coming out party in Vegas against the Pacers last night with a career high 16 points and 11 assists. The game marked the first-double of his NBA career and earned high praise from Jalen Brunson.

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

“I want to thank the Lord for Tyler Kolek for playing the way he’s playing and saving me,” the captain exclaimed after the shorthanded 114-113 win.

With guards Landry Shamet and Deuce McBride sidelined due to injuries, head coach Mike Brown has shown more of a willingness to play the youngster. Even when the team gets fully healthy, Kolek has played his way into the rotation and out of trade conversations.

Last week, Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks would be among the teams interested in point guard Jose Alvarado if the Pelicans make him available in trade talks. Just a few days ago there still seemed to be a glaring hole at the backup point guard spot. The emergence and in-house development from Kolek should quell that idea.

With Mike Brown taking over for Tom Thibodeau, who rarely stretched his rotation and has been known to be reluctant to playing youngsters, Kolek figured to have more opportunities to prove himself after being basically being redshirted his rookie campaign.

The Rhode Island native bounced back and forth between the Knicks' G-League affiliate in Westchester and the big club. In mostly garbage time, Kolek averaged 2.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 32.9% across 41 regular-season appearances. Despite playing less than 300 minutes, there were flashes of why the Knicks gave Kolek the most guaranteed money ($6.6 million) ever for a second-round selection

The skill set and moxie is there for him to be a successful player in the association for a long time. The 6-foot-3 traditional point guard isn’t a jump through the roof athlete. But he's a strong ball-handler, deft passer and uses his forays inside to create for his teammates. His ball awareness is elite and he excels out of the pick and roll. He’s also taken a big defensive leap this year.

Even if Kolek’s role is reduced when the team is fully formed, in him the Knicks have turned a second-round draft pick into a very tangible asset that is on a four-year $9 million rookie scale contract, making him a discount rotation player or a potentially valuable trade chip. A chip the Knicks shouldn’t cash in on.

