Former Knicks Record Holder Considering Return to Europe
Tell the world another former New York Knicks shooter might be coming home.
Per a report from Michalis Stefanou of Eurohoops, the former Knicks record-holder is "seriously considering the possibility of returning to Europe" for the 2024-25 season. Fournier remains a free agent on the NBA ledgers after the Detroit Pistons declined to pick up his $19 million option at the end of last season. Stefanou notes that clubs in his native France have reached out, while others in Italy and Spain have also expressed interest.
Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that Fournier, 31, was intent on remaining stateside but there have been no reports of his movement after his Knicks tenure ended at last winter's deadline.
Fournier spent parts of three seasons in New York before he was sent to Detroit in the deal that acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. The former Boston Celtic set a Knicks single-season record in his debut shoing by hitting 241 three-pointers, a mark that stood for less than two years after Donte DiVincenzo sank 283 in 2023-24.
After that, Fournier's Knicks career was known for its lasting exile: since getting 20 minutes in loss to Oklahoma City on November 13, 2022, Fournier appeared in only 17 Knicks games, including three last season before the deal with the Pistons went down. In 29 appearances with the Pistons, Fournier averaged 7.2 points on just over 37 percent shooting, including 27 percent from three-point range.
To his credit, Fournier showed what he could offer to any domestic or international suitors with a decent showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics: repping host nation France, Fournier was the third-leading scorer for Les Bleus at 9.8 points a game en route to a silver medal. Of note, Fournier scored 15 on 4-of-8 shooting in the quarterfinal victory over Canada.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!