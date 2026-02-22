Josh Hart is Already Teasing New Knicks Teammate

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks fans know one thing about Josh Hart, it is that he always brings a lot of energy and character wherever he is.

It could be his determination on the basketball court or his jokes off the court, but whenever it’s Hart, the New York Knicks story is always exciting and interesting.

Fans witnessed another highlight when Hart jokingly mocked teammate Jose Alvarado through Alvarado’s young daughter.

In the amusing exchange, Hart jokingly challenged Alvarado’s daughter about which Knicks jersey she should wear in the future.

Hart said: "When you gonna have my jersey? My jersey is better, and No. 3 is so much cooler than No. 5…so much cooler than Jose, my hair is so much better than his too."

Alvarado held up his No. 5 jersey and blurted out “No no no … say Daddy” in good humor.

Friendship Beyond the Court

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ origin of Hart and Alvarado's friendship can be traced back to even before New York. They were briefly teammates during Alvarado's time in New Orleans.

When Alvarado made his Knicks debut against the Boston Celtics, Hart wrote a four-word message on social media: “José, José, José, José!” that showed not only his happiness but also the excitement of the fanbase over Alvarado's arrival in New York.

Alvarado has also mentioned how amazing it is to represent his hometown team: "I mean, just it was a lot of you know mixed emotions I heard the news obviously it was great news, you know coming back home and stuff, So it was exciting, you know, just being here just being in the city that I raised at is a dope feeling and putting the Knicks jersey on. It's pretty surreal for me."

The understanding that they have outside the court has resulted in a good on-court connection, as both players are the ones who bring the energy, toughness, and defensive pressure that are the main features of the Knicks this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Performances Against the Rockets

They​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ really showed that chemistry in New York's thrilling 108–106 comeback win against the Houston Rockets, where both Hart and Alvarado contributed significantly.

Alvarado came off the bench and was the Knicks' breath of fresh air as he scored eight points, grabbed five steals and had a +19 rating in only 20 minutes, thus leading the Knicks' charge in the fourth quarter after the timeout.

