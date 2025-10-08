Jalen Brunson More Comfortable in New Knicks Offense
The New York Knicks are learning a new system headed by head coach Mike Brown going into the season.
Brown is the coach, but it is up to point guard Jalen Brunson to execute his vision. As time has progressed during training camp, Brunson has grown more comfortable.
“I’m comfortable,” Brunson said via New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.
“We’re still adjusting, and that’s the process of this entire season. You’re not just gonna be who you are at the end of training camp. You’re gonna continue to get better throughout the season. So I think the longer that we go through this and understand what’s needed and asked of us, the better we’re gonna be.”
Knicks New-Look Offense
The new system will require more ball movement rather than a two-man game with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns with players to kick the ball out to on the perimeter if the paint is clogged up. The ball movement curated by Brunson should give the Knicks more energy on that end of the floor.
Brown has been impressed with how Brunson has picked up the new offense over last couple of months leading up to the season.
“Jalen, he’s starting to adjust. You can see it,” Brown said via Winfield. “I think this is gonna be good for him. You can see how much space he has when he brings the ball, and again, if you want to pressure a guy like Jalen with that much space, there’s a pretty good chance that he can make you pay for it.
“I like that aspect of [Brunson’s performance], and then him just getting used to ‘run-run-run-run-run,’ and still be effective, whether you’re on the ball or off the ball, it was great to see. You could see him getting his feet underneath him a little bit and understand how to play at that frantic pace and still be effective and know where his shots are gonna come from.”
Brunson and Brown have had countless conversations about the new offense since he was hired back in July, but now the Knicks get to see the system in the flesh in these preseason games.
After two wins against the Sixers in Abu Dhabi, the Knicks are getting a chance to grow and learn without having mistakes count against them, so it's an important opportunity to flesh it all out before the season begins.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!