Report: New Knicks Signing Could Steal Roster Spot
Garrison Mathews might pick up the New York Knicks' first steal of the 2025-26 season.
Many have listed Malcom Brogdon and Landry Shamet as the carriers of the final spots of the Knicks rotation, but insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line hints that Mathews, one of the newest Manhattanites, may be ready to swoop in and take one for himself.
“I keep hearing Garrison Mathews…is a legit contender for the roster spot earmarked for a shooting specialist that Landry Shamet hopes to claim," Fischer said in The Stein Line's latest newsletter (h/t New York Basketball on X).
Mathews, who will turn 29 later this month, has had a nomadic career since entering the Association as an undrafted free agent out of Lipscomb. The Atlantic Sun Player of the Year victor spent the last two-plus tours with Atlanta Hawks, averaging 5.9 points and 1.6 rebounds. Mathews has also repped the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets before signing with the Knicks on a training camp deal in September.
Mathews has made himself somewhat indispensable in the modern NBA with a willingness to shoot the three-ball, averaging just under four attempts a game in his first six seasons. He ranked fourth among qualified shooters in three-point percentage during the 2023-24 campaign at .440. That could be big for a Knicks group that centered its offseason acquisitions on depth scoring after finishing dead last in the league in second unit points last time around.
The battle for the final backcourt spot(s) in the Knicks' rotation has been one of the more intriguing preseason headlines, as New York was able to open autumn by adding Mathews, 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Brogdon, and incumbent depth star Shamet. Shamet got first half minutes with the rest of the Knick regulars in their preseason opener against Philadelphia last week while Brogdon took that same role in the rematch.
Mathews did not get any first half minutes in that stretch but managed to impress during the first game, posting a perfect 3-of-3 stretch with an extra point on the line during third quarter action. He ended the Abu Dhabi couple shooting 4-of-9 overall, all but one of his tries coming from deep.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!