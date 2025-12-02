Knicks' Jalen Brunson Earns Eastern Conference Weekly Honor

The New York Knicks are strolling into December looking about as confident in themselves as they have all season. They've won four straight, propelling them to a 13-6 record for the sixth-best mark in the league, and the respected scorer leading the charge has fully settled right back into his usual groove.

Jalen Brunson added another accomplishment to his growing list by being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week to close out the final week of November, having averaged 28.8 points and 4.5 assists on 48.3% field goal shooting and 40.7% from 3-point distance to keep the winning coming.

New York's star point guard has fully shaken off the slow start that once looked to be hampering his Knicks, who slumped out to start the season as the shot-happy Brunson failed to find the bottom of the net. He's since watched his MVP case fully solidify around his most recent numbers, which somehow aren't far off from the sort of splits he's quietly worked back up to in the games that preceded his hot hand.

String Together A-List Performances

Brunson's recognition-worthy stretch, one in which the league coincidentally paired him with an old teammate-turned-former Dallas Maverick in Luka Doncic, included multiple 30-point bombs. His highest-scoring night of the week arrived in the form of 47 points in an NBA Cup-clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and his Knicks managed to hold serve at home twice alongside successful trips to Brooklyn and Charlotte.

Even his most recent performance, a relatively quiet 18 points in a 116-94 victory at the expense of the Toronto Raptors, included a noteworthy positive, as he still finished with a +25 on the night.

He's picked a fine time to settle into Mike Brown's new vision for the Knicks, one that's prioritized more ball-movement while still enabling Brunson to take the shots that the team needs to remain afloat. All-Star teammate Karl-Anthony Towns has similarly settled in all of the space he has to score amidst his own bounce-back, and the Knicks have finally figured out how to take advantage of the wide-open conference ahead of them in suddenly seizing the No. 2 seed.

They haven't even been healthy, either; OG Anunoby was consistently among the squad's best performers as they navigated the early season's waters, and Brunson led them through what could have been a debilitating loss along the wing. He's looked all the part of the clutch scorer who guided the team to a top-three seed just a season ago, good enough to thrust into November's final honor.

